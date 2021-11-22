Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BEDU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $228.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEDU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 139,281 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

