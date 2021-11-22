Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of BEDU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $228.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Bright Scholar Education Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.
