British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Liberum Capital raised British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. British Land has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

