Brokerages Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.14). DoorDash posted earnings of ($2.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,557,621 shares of company stock worth $2,144,018,397 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $215.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.05. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

