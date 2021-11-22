Brokerages Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report $32.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.58 million. Iteris posted sales of $28.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $134.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.46 million to $134.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $145.11 million to $147.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ITI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,193. Iteris has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.00 million, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,415 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iteris by 127.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 815,807 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 10.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 88,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 3.0% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 940,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

