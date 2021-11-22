Brokerages Anticipate Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

LICY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000.

NYSE:LICY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

