Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 45.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 308.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 424,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 1,408,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,920. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

