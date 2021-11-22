Brokerages Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $27.75. 11,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,283. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.54.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

