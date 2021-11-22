Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will report sales of $302.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.62 million and the highest is $305.25 million. Trex reported sales of $228.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,423. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after buying an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Trex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,916. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $72.52 and a fifty-two week high of $135.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

