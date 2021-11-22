Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.18 Million

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce sales of $29.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the lowest is $23.80 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $96.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $121.64 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. 3,979,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,805. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.