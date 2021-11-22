Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce sales of $29.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the lowest is $23.80 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $96.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $121.64 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. 3,979,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,805. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

