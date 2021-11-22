Brokerages Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce sales of $29.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.15 million to $75.52 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $13.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $77.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.33 million to $126.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $120.35 million, with estimates ranging from $87.93 million to $205.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. TheStreet raised Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 12.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 143,328 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 34.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 229,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO remained flat at $$3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 273,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,493. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.30.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

