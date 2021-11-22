Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Invitation Homes reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after buying an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after buying an additional 953,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after buying an additional 1,168,736 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

