Brokerages Expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,430 shares during the period. 34.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $213.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

