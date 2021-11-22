Brokerages Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to post sales of $186.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.22 million and the highest is $201.68 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $161.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $724.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $771.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $776.34 million, with estimates ranging from $720.17 million to $869.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

STOR stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. STORE Capital has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.