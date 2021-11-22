Brokerages Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post sales of $4.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $18.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,373,139 shares of company stock worth $109,442,192 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $594,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 125.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 113,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,394,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

