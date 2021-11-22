Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of UNIT opened at $13.96 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 430,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

