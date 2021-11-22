Brokerages Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.05). Workiva posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

WK opened at $142.36 on Monday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.49. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -225.97 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $2,550,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,046,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,833,325. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 3,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

