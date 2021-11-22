Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Target Price at $65.10

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

