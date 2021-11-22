Brokerages Set CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Price Target at $8.25

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. CYBIN INC. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at $11,036,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,646,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

