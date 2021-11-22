Brokerages Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Price Target at GBX 2,288.33

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,455.25 ($32.08).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HLMA traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,135 ($40.96). 636,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,242. The company has a market cap of £11.90 billion and a PE ratio of 45.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,982.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,828.24. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

