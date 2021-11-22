Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Target Price at $29.50

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.
In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097 over the last three months. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. 18,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,491. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.