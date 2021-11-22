Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Target Price at $29.50

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097 over the last three months. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $90,747,000 after acquiring an additional 601,143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,214,000 after acquiring an additional 616,002 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. 18,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,491. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

