Brokerages Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT at $66.00

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of VSAT opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55. Viasat has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Viasat by 89.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 33,487 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 4.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viasat by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Viasat by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

