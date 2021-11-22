Brokers Set Expectations for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn ($3.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.20). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $8.11 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,027,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.