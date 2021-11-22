Brokers Set Expectations for NexGen Energy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $9.10 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.92.

Shares of NXE opened at C$6.32 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.20 and a 1 year high of C$8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.72. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.81.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.