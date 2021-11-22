Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives $8.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
BKD stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 233,852 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 207,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
