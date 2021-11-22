Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives $8.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BKD stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 233,852 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 207,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

