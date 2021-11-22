BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.20% of BRP worth $12,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

DOOO stock opened at $87.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.72. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

