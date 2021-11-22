Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 39,066 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the period. V.F. makes up about 1.4% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in V.F. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.87. 23,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,350. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.02%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.