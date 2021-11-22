Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 2.6% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,438. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $109.56 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

