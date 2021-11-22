Bruderman Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 52.9% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,265,000 after acquiring an additional 841,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $227.68. 5,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $228.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.72 and a 200-day moving average of $196.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,019 shares of company stock worth $9,400,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.