Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,003 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $89.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,104. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $82.96 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

