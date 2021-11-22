Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 446 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLX. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.