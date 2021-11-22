Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,218 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.43. 567,104 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.86 and a 200 day moving average of $135.80. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

