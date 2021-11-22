Bruderman Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

IWM traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.94. The company had a trading volume of 716,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,807,326. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.73 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

