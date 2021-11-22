Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

NYSE BKE traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $50.25. 932,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $662,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Buckle stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

