Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 136.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,126,000.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

