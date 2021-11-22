Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Capitalization Achieves $66.57 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00006904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $66.57 million and approximately $103.04 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00047565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00227145 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00087591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,591 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,591 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

