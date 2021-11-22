Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.55. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. 1,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,158. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.36. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 159,377 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 124,443 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

