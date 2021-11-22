ByteNext 24 Hour Volume Reaches $47,212.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $47,212.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00069301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00089883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.03 or 0.07241976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,417.94 or 1.00393645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.