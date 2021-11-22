Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Cabot has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

NYSE:CBT opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.63. Cabot has a 12 month low of $40.89 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 221.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

