California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 725 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 198.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 456,061 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth $9,544,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $6,252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 630.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 188,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIBN. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $21.24 on Monday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

