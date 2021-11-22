California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,131 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 106.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 116,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 64.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 87,312 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth about $388,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.80 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

In other news, Director Terry Considine purchased 138,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

