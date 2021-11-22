California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

SMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $113,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,729. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

