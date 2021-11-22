Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPE. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.56.

CPE opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.06. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $65.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

