Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 130,633.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Camping World were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 29.0% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 27.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

CWH opened at $42.36 on Monday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.13.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

