Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $74.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

