Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

CADL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Candel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CADL opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.78.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,195,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

