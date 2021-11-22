Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s (CAPC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 198 ($2.59) target price on the stock.

CAPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 167.90 ($2.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.71. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.80 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188.20 ($2.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 170.61. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -3.90.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.