Capital CS Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up about 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $444.99. 2,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,094. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.69. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

