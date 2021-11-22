Capital CS Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 174.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Square comprises 1.1% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Square by 51.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 450,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.49.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded down $12.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.18. 206,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,850,047. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.36 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.64 and its 200-day moving average is $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a PE ratio of 210.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

