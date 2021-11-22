Capital CS Group LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Capital CS Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 60.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,731 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $43,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,490,820. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

