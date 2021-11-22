Capital CS Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 164.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,486,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet stock traded down $16.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,961.83. 36,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,942. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,846.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,658.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

